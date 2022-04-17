ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

24th anniversary of Tennessee's F5 tornado

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTyXI_0fC2oSjZ00

In Middle Tennessee, on April 16, 1998, a tornado outbreak consisting of more than 20 supercells and 10 confirmed tornadoes struck the area. Nashville was hit with three tornadoes — one rated F3 and two rated F2. It was the first time in 65 years that a twister struck downtown.

In the intensive coverage of the city's onslaught, a much larger, more dangerous F5 tornado in Lawrence County was nearly overshadowed.

In the world of weather reporting, tornadoes are rated on a scale — the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF Scale) — from F0 to F5.

When tornadoes reach the level of F5 on the EF Scale, it means its winds have reached speeds of 260-318 mph. F5s are incredibly violent.

In the history of Tennessee, only four times has any tornado ever been rated F5. Once in 1952, twice in 1974, and finally in 1998. But some meteorologists have successfully argued that only the 1998 F5 has legitimately earned such a ranking .

This makes April 16 the anniversary of Tennessee's only officially documented F5 tornado in the history of the state. Fortunately, no one was killed.

The 1998 F5 tornado grew to be one mile wide and touched down in largely rural areas of Lawrence County for 23 miles.

Well-constructed homes in the area were completely leveled, with foundations wiped clean. Several trees were debarked and a one-ton pickup truck was hurled more than 109 yards, approximately the length of a football field.

The tornado weakened to an F4 once it reached Giles and Maury Counties, but it continued to produce damage for 17 more miles.

As we remember the powerful force that hit in 1998, it is important to pay attention to updates when threats arise in Tennessee's peak tornado season.

According to the National Weather Service, Tennessee's tornado season peaks in February, March and April, but the state is more or less accustomed to tornado threats year round. A second, fall tornado season is also typical around November.

Comments / 7

jackson
1d ago

seen it first hand... scary situation! i seen it as it came across the Cumberland River towards the titans stadium being built... black as night and winds howling

Reply(2)
3
Related
FOX 56

Weather service confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in Kentucky storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky when storms moved through the area late Friday, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Survey results on Saturday found that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Hardin and Bullitt counties and an EF-0 tornado hit in Breckinridge County, news outlets reported. The EF-0 tornado had […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tennessee

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#The Tornado#Tornado Outbreak#Extreme Weather#F2#The Ef Scale
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Knoxville, TN

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we turn our attention to Knoxville, Tennessee. We will look at who Knoxville's richest person is and how they help the Knoxville community with their wealth.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy