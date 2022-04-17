Something for the kids: Boys & Girls Club of Janesville to launch fundraising campaign for new, larger youth center

JANESVILLE

The Boys & Girls Club of Janesville hasn’t launched a full-scale campaign to publicize its plan to build a new, larger youth clubhouse facility, but a recent grant award to the club of $750,000 from the city of Janesville’s “Pay it Forward” effort—by far one of the biggest allocations in the city’s $2 million program—has thrust the nonprofit youth services agency’s plans into the spotlight.

Rebecca Veium, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, said the club has hired a consultant for work starting this spring to pitch the public on plans for a new center for before-school and after-school services that the Boys & Girls Club hopes to offer to a growing number of youths.

She said the 12,000-square-foot space that the Boys & Girls Club currently occupies at the YMCA of Northern Rock County’s downtown Janesville location is undersized. Veium said its classroom and teen spaces aren’t big enough to allow the club to fully roll out educational programs it has developed.

Meanwhile, there is a growing demand from the demographic groups the center serves—typically children from lower-income families and children of color. Veium said there is enough demand to double the 40 to 50 kids the nonprofit group currently serves daily at its downtown center where participants can study; explore new, technology-based math and science programs; and develop social skills.

For instance, the center’s main floor space, which is about the size of an elementary-school classroom, is generally packed with 30 to 40 youths—about twice the size of most school classrooms.

The club wants to raise money so it can move to a new space that would be 25,000 or 30,000 square feet—about twice the space the club now has.

That’s roughly in line with a new facility the Beloit Boys & Girls Club recently opened. That cost about $5 million to build.

“If we were just letting kids run loose all day and not providing any structured programming, the space we have would probably be fine. But that’s not who we are,” Veium said during a tour of the Janesville club space last week. “That’s not what we’re doing. We’re providing structured, intentional programming.

“We want to make sure we’re an extension of the school day. And the space is just not conducive to that.”

The club’s downtown site has a full-size gymnasium, but its educational program spaces, such as the center’s STEM room, are only a few hundred square feet in size. That allows fewer than 10 kids at a time to work on robotic or other mat projects that about three quarters of the youths at the center say are a main priority for them.

A new program director at the center now uses part of the STEM room, shrinking its capacity even more.

Another room set up for teens—a 700-square-foot space in the back of the center—is undersized for youths’ need to be able to spread out, which means some teens working on homework or education programs at the center are commingling in spaces crowded with dozens of much younger children.

That could be a deterrent to some teens joining and staying involved with the club, Veium said.

She said that is troubling to Boys & Girls Club officials and Janesville School District partners the club works with because schools are struggling most with getting students who have fallen behind in math and science during the COVID-19 pandemic caught up.

Veium said locally, about 48% of high school students aren’t proficient with math.

“Kids got behind, and they’re continuing to struggle,” Veium said.

A new center, Veium said, would have gym space like the current facility, although the Boys & Girls Club intends also to offer an outdoor playground for younger students.

A growing focus, she said, also could be placed on before-school and after-school “wraparound” care for parents with challenging work schedules.

The Boys & Girls Club hasn’t identified a location for a new facility, but most of the children in the club live on the city’s west and south sides. Boys & Girls Club officials said it is likely the club would locate somewhere to the west or south of where the Rock River splits Janesville’s downtown.

To have use of the $750,000 in grant funding the city has allocated to the Boys & Girls Club for its project, the club would be required to be moving on the project by 2024.

Other improvements that could come with a new space might include a larger kitchen than the small staff lounge at the center that doubles for a place for teens to prepare snacks.

Ideally, Veium said, the Boys & Girls Club would have a larger kitchen that would allow more children to learn cooking, a “self-sufficiency exercise” and “life skill” she said many in the club say they’re interested in.

It also would help the center prepare food daily for a summer breakfast and lunch program it takes on in partnership with the school district, she said.

“The more the community can wrap around to help our children every day, the better Janesville’s future is going to be,” Veium said. “We’re not going to have a strong workforce if we aren’t investing in our youth today to make sure that they have what they need to not only academically succeed but have those soft skills, have the social-emotional development so that they can have their stuff together as well,” Veium said.

“That our biggest investment, our youth. If we ignore that whole population, then and 20 years from now, we’re going to be wondering what happened.”