ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP congressman who voted to impeach Trump says death threats will be 'a detriment getting good people to run'

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vsq5p_0fC2nP3B00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eWFq_0fC2nP3B00
Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., speaks during the Problem Solvers Caucus press conference in the Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

  • GOP Rep. Fred Upton told "Meet the Press" he received death threats related to bipartisan votes.
  • "[W]hen they threaten your spouse or your kids or whatever, that's what really makes it frightening," Upton said.
  • "It's going to be a detriment getting good people to run," the congressman predicted.

Fred Upton, Michigan's retiring GOP congressman, told "Meet the Press" on Sunday that death threats will be "a detriment getting good people to run" in future elections.

"Well, death threats. I mean, they never were like we had this last year, but it was pretty crazy," Upton told host Chuck Todd, discussing threats he'd received for voting in favor of the bipartisan infrastructure bill last November.

In one such threat, which Upton publicly released a recording of , someone left a voicemail calling the congressman a traitor and said "I hope you die. I hope everybody in your fucking family dies."

"It's going to be a detriment getting good people to run. It really will be, because I've got a school board member who lives on my street, I think he got death threats to just over the mask mandate," Upton added.

The Michigan Rep. announced his retirement earlier this month, withdrawing from a competitive primary challenge from Trump-endorsed Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump over the Capitol insurrection, said the increasing threats made it easier to step away from his role in Congress.

"You know, it puts you at risk, particularly when they threaten not only you — and I like to think I'm pretty fast — but when they threaten your spouse or your kids or whatever, that's what really makes it frightening," Upton told Meet the Press .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 172

Sean Lopez
1d ago

The congregation and the congressman never need to worry about death threats. History has shown that the majority are made by fear monger's or silent bullies. Regardless coward's come from various sources.

Reply
23
Brenda Jackson
1d ago

Threats should be prosecuted to show others what happens. It is sad that people think it's okay to act like that.

Reply(17)
42
Paul Tate
1d ago

life with January 6th and Nancy Pelosi will not even release the communications of that of the sergeant at arms or take questions on the subject

Reply(28)
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Upton
Person
Bill Huizenga
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getting Good#Gop#Getty Images Rrb
Fox News

Bill Barr: Trump Was Treated Worse Than Any President In U.S. History

Former Attorney General Bill Barr joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share his thoughts on how Democrats and members of the political establishment in Washington DC attempted to take down former President Trump before he was even in the Oval Office. “I think he was more sinned against...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Atlantic

The Trump Move That Democrats Want Biden to Copy

The federal government is running out of funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and the Biden administration has been blunt about the potential consequences if it does not get more money soon. “We need to get this funding,” the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters earlier this month. “Otherwise people are going to die.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

466K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy