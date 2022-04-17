ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott Performs Surprise Set At Coachella 6 Months After Astroworld Tragedy

By Cassie Gill
 2 days ago
Travis Scott wasn’t scheduled to perform at Coachella, but the 30-year old did a surprise set for a few lucky fans! The Houston native appeared at friend and producer Chase B‘s private Booty Bellows party on Saturday, April 16 when he got on stage for a five-song set six months after the Astroworld Festival tragedy that took the lives of ten people.

In videos posted to social media, Travis appeared to perform his Drake collaboration “Sicko Mode,” “Can’t Say” and breakout track “Goosebumps.” He stood behind the DJ booth next to Chase — who produced his 2020 hit “Franchise” — as he held a mic and rapped, at times along to his pre-recorded tracks. The performance appeared short and sweet, but just enough to get the crowed at the invite-only bash going!

Travis has kept a low profile performance wise since the Astroworld tragedy, but pulled a similar surprise stint during Oscars weekend. The rapper was an invited guest to Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol‘s Oscar bash at their private Bel-Air home where the performance took place for A-List guests like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Venus and Serena Williams, Tyga, Kaia Gerber, and many more.

As HollywoodLife previously reported, Travis did not attend Hulu’s The Kardashians premiere as he felt he “would have taken away from what the night was meant to be.” The source added, “he has a lot of things to deal with and if he was out at a premiere having a fun time, he knows exactly how that would look like.” Nearly 400 individually filed lawsuits have been combined into one as a result of the Astroworld tragedy, which has yet to go to court.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Travis said last year after the tragic event. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time,” he also said at the time.

