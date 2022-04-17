ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Baseball fans in Charleston spend Easter at the ballpark

WOWK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCharleston's Dirty Birds will start their first...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDVM 25

Man catches heaviest West Virginia catfish on record

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another West Virginia state fishing record has fallen, this one a catfish, that broke the state record for weight. On April 8, Cody Carver of Dry Branch caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the […]
HOBBIES
WOWK

Backyard Brawl at PNC Park pushed back one day

Scheduled meeting between WVU and Pitt at home of the Pittsburgh Pirates moved to Wednesday. After a pair of strong weekends to open the league slate, WVU suffered its first loss in a three-game clash to the fifth-ranked team in the nation, Oklahoma State, two games to one. The series was competitive, as WVU held the Cowboys to two runs in the first two games. Now, WVU turns its attention to PNC Park, where they will face Pitt in the second edition of this year’s Backyard Brawl series before returning to the Lone Star State for another tough series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. GBN’s Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio come to you right from Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark to discuss what they saw over the weekend, then they look forward to what is in store for WVU in its next four games. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
WOWK

Cold weekend ahead with showers too

Bryan Hughes has a look at your midday forecast update. 2 charged after 60 guinea pigs dumped in Adult Emporium …. Marshall baseball nabs comeback win over Louisiana …. Marshall softball defeats FIU, Smith Lyon wins 500th …. McDonald’s Classic highlights from Bridgeport. 2 charged after 60 guinea pigs...
CHARLESTON, WV
Tampa Bay Times

Rays ready to step into history at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — The stadiums are barely 10 miles apart, but as the Rays shift from playing the White Sox on the south side of Chicago to the Cubs on the north starting tonight, they will be stepping back into time. “Wrigley Field is cool,” said reliever Jason Adam, who...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy