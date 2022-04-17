Crestview FFA shows Ag in the Classroom

The program Ag United connects farmers with fourth-graders through a series of monthly videos along with in-person visits. (Katrina Wittkamp/Getty Images) As Danya Buseman and her husband DJ fielded questions from curious fourth-graders, some of the queries focused on small details.
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Norfolk High School FFA chapter hosted an Ag event on Friday to influence a new generation of farmers. High schoolers had the opportunity to teach kindergartners about farm animals and farming equipment at the Pohlman Agriculture Complex. The kindergartners learned about 10 different animals such as...
FLANAGAN — Six members of the Flanagan-Cornell FFA Chapter were recently selected as District 2 FFA Proficiency winners, and one student was selected as the District Star in Ag Placement. Grace Brown was named the winner in the Diversified Livestock Production category. Sam Jones won the Nursery Operations area....
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ celebrating National Ag Day with the Michigan Ag Council and members of the Mason FFA. According to Noelle Nachreiner, the Executive Director for the Michigan Ag Council, there are more than 300 commodities grown in the state of Michigan and over 46,000 farms.
The FFA National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. Receiving this award means that the McClain FFA in the top 10 percent of FFA chapters in the state.
West Middle School Extension Academy student Jahonesty Golston helps the Lima Baptist Daycare kids find more than 270 Easter eggs. First Baptist Daycare student Murphy Coon reaches for an egg at an Easter egg hunt planned by students in the West Middle School Extension Academy.
April 12 — Jessica Goodman and Wade Fout, Lima, girl. April 12 — Faith and Jamin Abeyta, Columbus Grove, boy; Julie and David Eickholt, Fort Jennings, girl; Sarah Stevens and Kenton Kerner, Lima, girl; Abbigail and Scott Verhoff, Continental, boy. April 13 — Courtney and Aaron Johnson, Wapakoneta,...
LIMA — The Lima schools will hold a preschool open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 22 at Freedom, Heritage, Independence and Unity elementary schools. Parents and children are invited to the open houses to see preschool classrooms and meet teachers. Children ages 3 to 5...
The roses are in bloom again this week. Thorn: To Matt Huffman, Bob Cupp and the entire redistricting commission. No one should be surprised the Ohio Supreme Court rejected your latest maps, which looked strikingly similar to the previous set of maps. You’re wasting the public’s time and its money with the way you’ve handled this redistricting process, especially after paying mapmakers nearly $100,000 for maps you decided to ignore.
LIMA — The Black Swamp Area Council Exploring program has awarded Lima Senior student Bryson Dick a $500 dollar Exploring scholarship. Exploring provides activities and mentorship for youth looking to discover their future. It allows students to explore a wide variety of career fields and to network with professionals and mentors already in a particular field.
OTTAWA — Nelson Manufacturing Company hosted a job shadow event for high school students interested in careers in manufacturing. This morning a group of students from Leipsic High School and Millstream Career Center participated in this event. Students learned about the history of the company & the specialty products that Nelson produces for the construction, crane, rigging, heavy-haul, and aerospace industries.
LIMA — Adults and accompanied children are invited to volunteer for the 2022 Ottawa River Clean Up event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23 with a meetup at the Red Cross Building, 610 S. Collett Street, Lima. Wear weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes that can get...
BLUFFTON — Continuing a tradition that began in 1975, the C. Henry Smith Peace Oratorical Contest awarded first place to Madison Baker for her oratorical splendor at Bluffton University. Her speech was titled, “The Monster of Darkness that Embezzles the Peace Within: Sex Trafficking.”. Dr. Gerald Mast who...
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove Local School District will hold a board meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 18 at 201 W. Cross St., Columbus Grove. Among the items discussed will be personnel changes (one resignation and multiple new hires), reports from the Superintendent, Principals, Apollo, and Maintenance. An executive session will occur prior to adjournment.
LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio’s College of Applied Technologies will hold a Spring Preview Day, as well as the Bob Hall Scholarship Testing, where $75,000 in scholarships will be awarded, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. Attendees should first...
ADA — Ohio Northern University has announced speakers for 2022 graduation ceremonies to be held at King-Horn Sports Center the weekend of May 14 and 15. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith who received her juris doctor degree in 2010 from the Ohio Northern Pettitt College of Law will speak to law school graduates Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. Randall Myers, bachelor of science in public health in 1982, will participate in the Raabe College of Pharmacy ceremony to be held on Sunday, May 15 at 9 a.m.; and James Dicke III will address undergraduate graduates on May 15 at 2 p.m.
