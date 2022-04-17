Crestview FFA shows Ag in the Classroom

The roses are in bloom again this week. Thorn: To Matt Huffman, Bob Cupp and the entire redistricting commission. No one should be surprised the Ohio Supreme Court rejected your latest maps, which looked strikingly similar to the previous set of maps. You’re wasting the public’s time and its money with the way you’ve handled this redistricting process, especially after paying mapmakers nearly $100,000 for maps you decided to ignore.

LIMA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO