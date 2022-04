When Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was announced as the first installment in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise back in 2013, it seemed like a surefire hit. With J.K. Rowling on board, expanding the hugely popular wizard world seemed like easy money. And for a while, it was. But the last two films have been mired by the divisive actions of some cast members and Rowling, with the latest, The Secrets of Dumbledore (out this weekend), caught squarely in the crossfire. Per reporting in Variety, the series is now in limbo after a long string of controversies has turned it into a lightning rod.

