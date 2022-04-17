ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics edge out Brooklyn Nets with miraculous finish, win 115-114

By Daniel Poarch
Cover picture for the articleIt was never going to be easy to topple Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, and in the first game of the series, the Boston Celtics found out just how tough it might be. Having lead by as many as 15 points on the afternoon, the Celtics watched their...

ClutchPoints

Robert Williams’ return to Celtics vs. Nets gets bucket of cold water thrown on it

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided an update to the likelihood of big man Robert Williams returning from injury in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him. If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.”
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to shoot ahead of game-winner over Nets: ‘He made a great pass’

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to take the 3-pointer for the final shot of the game, just like nearly other person at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown had collapsed the defense by driving inside the paint, drawing multiple Nets to help cut Brown off. Once Brown kicked it to Smart at the 3-point line with less than four seconds left, Smart hoisting up a 3-pointer seemed like the natural conclusion to a hectic back-and-forth game.
Yardbarker

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Nets in Series Opener

View the original article to see embedded media. In a physical opening game where the two teams combined for 50 fouls, the Celtics and Nets still showcased their offensive firepower. Four of Boston's starters scored at least 20 points, and the Celtics held Kevin Durant to 23. But Kyrie Irving,...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Jayson Tatum's Game-Winning Shot Was The First Buzzer-Beater At Home In Celtics Playoff History

Jayson Tatum has recently hit a buzzer-beater to beat the Nets in Game 1 of the first-round series between the Celtics and the Nets. There is no doubt that this was a fantastic way to cap off the game for the young superstar. Even before that though, he was making an impact on the game through his playmaking and scoring. Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists on the evening.
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
CBS Sports

Nets vs. Celtics score: Live updates as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving face Boston in Game 1 of first-round series

In arguably the most intriguing first-round series of the NBA playoffs, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets take on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics Sunday in a bout between two legitimate title contenders. Fresh off a play-in victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Nets have won five straight and look to extend that streak when they visit Boston for Game 1. After three quarters, the Celtics lead the Nets 96-85.
