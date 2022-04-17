ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bud Light gets climate-neutral certification

By Jack Baudoin
 1 day ago

(WTVO) — A new light beer got environmental recognition status while footing the electric bill for a competitive event.

Bud Light announced that its “next” beer has completed a process of climate-neutral certification with “Climate Neutral,” a non-profit working with companies to eliminate greenhouse gases.

The company will also be working with e-sports “League of Legends Championship Series” to offset all electricity used during the video gaming spring finals in Houston, Texas. They will be using clean, renewable sources from wind power.

