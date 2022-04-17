ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tatum’s Layup at Buzzer Gives Celtics 115-114 Win over Nets

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago
Jayson Tatum made a layup at the buzzer on a pass from Marcus Smart to give the Boston Celtics a dramatic 115-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in the Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday. Tatum scored 16 of his 31 points in the second half,...

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Robert Williams’ return to Celtics vs. Nets gets bucket of cold water thrown on it

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided an update to the likelihood of big man Robert Williams returning from injury in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him. If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.”
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to shoot ahead of game-winner over Nets: ‘He made a great pass’

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to take the 3-pointer for the final shot of the game, just like nearly other person at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown had collapsed the defense by driving inside the paint, drawing multiple Nets to help cut Brown off. Once Brown kicked it to Smart at the 3-point line with less than four seconds left, Smart hoisting up a 3-pointer seemed like the natural conclusion to a hectic back-and-forth game.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Smart made incredible heads-up play on Celtics buzzer-beater

The Boston Celtics won on a dramatic buzzer-beating layup in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Sunday, and they can largely thank Marcus Smart for that. Smart made an incredibly heads-up play on the Celtics’ final possession, setting up Jayson Tatum for the game-winning layup. With Boston down one in the final seconds of the game, the ball found itself in Smart’s hands. First, the guard faked out two Nets with a pump fake, then stepped through them to get wide open with roughly two seconds left.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Is It Time To Forget About Kyrie Irving? [Poll]

If yesterday's message from the TD Garden crowd during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals wasn't clear enough, I'll spell it out for you - at the moment, Kyrie Irving is Boston sports Public Enemy No. 1. The Celtics faithful ruthlessly booed and jeered the All Star guard pretty...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
