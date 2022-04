MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bubbles and Brews is a new business in Mandan, and they are already making waves through the entertainment community. This bar on wheels was the winning idea for Mandan’s annual “Business Pitch Challenge”. They are focused on providing a creative and memorable alternative to kegs, or tubs of ice to serve refreshments. Cassidy Hartman says the response from the community has been immediate and very supportive.

