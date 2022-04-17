ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Woman arrested, man wanted on warrant in Las Vegas homicide

By Associated Press
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeSpT_0fC2kazL00

Police in Las Vegas said a woman has been arrested, and a warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a fatal shooting two months ago.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas police investigate death of man found shot in roadway near downtown

They say 35-year-old Erica Stacy was arrested Friday and is jailed on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. She's being held without bail and was scheduled to appear in court Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Metro Police say a warrant was issued last month for Donald Green, who remains at large.

Police say Stacy and Green are suspected in the Feb. 28 fatal shooting of 33-year-old Brian Ramey. They say Ramey's body was found in a roadway and he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Police release new video of 2 men near murder scene in hopes of solving case

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the two men in the video were at the scene at the same time as the murder of 29-year-old Alfonso Turner. The father of four was killed in his car in the parking lot on May 8, 2021. Turner was getting ready to drive out of the apartment complex where he worked at the intersection of Amberleigh Lane and Mountain Vista Street on the east side of the valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police
BET

Alleged White Supremacist Couple Accused Of Killing Black Navy Veteran

A white couple might have committed a hate crime, as they are accused of shooting and stabbing to death a Black Navy veteran at a California gas station. Christine Garner, 42, and Jeremy Jones, 49, were arrested and charged with murder of Justin Peoples, 30, the following day of March 15 at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California after 9 p.m., CBS News reported.
TRACY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy