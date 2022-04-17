Easter Sunday mass at Saint Peter’s Cathedral

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parishioners gathered at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton, Sunday morning for Easter mass.

Easter Sunday marks the end of Holy Week and celebrates Christ’s resurrection from the dead. Bishop Joseph Bambera celebrated a ‘Pontifical Mass of Easter.’

It was a different scene from last year, as COVID cases were on the rise, limiting attendance.

Parishioners Eyewitness News spoke to say they’re blessed to be able to safely attend in-person services.

