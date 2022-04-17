ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Easter Sunday mass at Saint Peter’s Cathedral

WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parishioners gathered at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton, Sunday morning for Easter mass.

Easter Sunday marks the end of Holy Week and celebrates Christ’s resurrection from the dead. Bishop Joseph Bambera celebrated a ‘Pontifical Mass of Easter.’

Celebrating Easter Vigil Mass in Scranton

It was a different scene from last year, as COVID cases were on the rise, limiting attendance.

Parishioners Eyewitness News spoke to say they’re blessed to be able to safely attend in-person services.

