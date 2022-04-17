Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Issaquena, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-19 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crook County Plains; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 320, 321, 322, 324, 325, 326, 332, AND 333 .Warm, dry, and breezy to windy conditions will continue this afternoon across northeastern WY through southwestern SD. Relative humidity values will drop below 15 percent, with southwest to west winds of 15 to 25 mph, and gusts as high as 45 mph at times. This combination will produce critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 320, 321, 322, 324, 325, 326, 332, AND 333 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 320 Central Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 324 Eastern Foot Hills, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 332 Badlands Area and 333 Bennett County Area. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions.
