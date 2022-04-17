ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Royals’ Easter game postponed

KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STqgc_0fC2kMpH00

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals’ series finale against the Detroit Tigers has been rescheduled due to weather, the team announced Sunday.

Missing Kansas man found dead

Instead of Easter Sunday, the game will be played on Monday, July 11 as part of a doubleheader. Game one will start at 1:10 p.m., and Game two will start at 7:10 p.m. Both games will be nine-inning regulation games.

Fans with tickets to the Easter day game can use that ticket for Game one of the make-up doubleheader. The ticket will not work for Game two. Fans don’t need to change or exchange their tickets.

For more information about the postponement, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Kansas high school football legend retires

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – The winningest coach in Kansas high school football history is stepping away from the game after a 47-year career. Silver Lake coach CJ Hamilton announced his retirement Monday morning, according to USD 372. Hamilton started his coaching career in 1973, spent the 1977-78 seasons at Washburn University, and returned to his […]
SILVER LAKE, KS
KSNT News

Washburn baseball takes Turnpike Tussle finale

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Ichabods ended up on the right side of Saturday’s pitchers’ dual. Washburn beat Emporia State, 2-1, in the Turnpike Tussle series finale. Both starting pitchers were scoreless until the fifth inning. Washburn’s John Cross got out of multiple innings clean after having runners in scoring position. The Hornets’ Noah Geekie didn’t […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI car crash sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
UpNorthLive.com

Select Pit Spitters games are on sale throughout the week

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – The Traverse City Pit Spitters will have tickets for select games on sale starting today, the team said in a press release. Tickets for the entire 2022 season will go on sale on April 25 at 10 a.m., but the team is letting fans buy tickets for seven games throughout this week.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
KMOV

$6 Cardinals tickets on sale for upcoming games

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals fans can take advantage of discounted tickets for upcoming games. Fans can buy $6 tickets or $16 Field Box seats to watch the Redbirds face the New York Mets (April 25-28), Arizona Diamondbacks (April 29-May 1) or Kansas City Royals (May 2). Tickets are limited to eight per customer. To purchase tickets, click here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
KSNT News

Heavy police presence near Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was on the scene of a situation near Gage Park. There was a large police presence near Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Frazier Avenue. Officers responded to an incident, according to TPD’s Watch Commander. According to a press release, the Topeka Police Department said that upon arrival at […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Day#The Kansas City Royals#The Detroit Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
KSNT News

K-State’s Jerome Tang adds first newcomer as head coach

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Former Louisiana State University center Jerrell Colbert committed to K-State men’s basketball Sunday, according to his Twitter. Colbert is the first player that newly hired head coach Jerome Tang has gotten to commit. This transfer-move comes after the Tigers compiled eight violations, including allegations that former head coach Will Wade knowingly broke […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Man sentenced for shooting Topeka 19-year-old in the head

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced by the Third Judicial District Court of Shawnee County for his role in a 2020 shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. Dmario M. Valdivia was sentenced on Friday to 254 months, or just over 21 years, in prison for the shooting death of Ja’Sean Alston. He received […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Pandemic love at Topeka Zoo leads to baby

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This is the story of a pandemic love so great, the pitter-patter sound of little feet was inevitable. In the early months of the pandemic in 2020, the Topeka Zoo noticed a female turkey running around the zoo. The wild turkey, named Fuchsia by zoo keepers, could be found occasionally snacking on […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Topeka Police ask for help, looking for car linked to crime

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is looking for a car of interest in an aggravated battery incident. On Friday night, Topeka Police responded to the 2400 Block of SW Burnett on a report of a shooting. The car below had been identified as a vehicle of interest. Anyone with information about this car […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Child hit by Orbeez gun shooting in Kansas town

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – Council Grove is the latest Kansas town to see someone hurt by a dangerous TikTok challenge, according to local police. The Council Grove Police Department said Monday that it took a juvenile male into custody for an aggravated battery incident over the weekend. Officers went around 8 p.m. Saturday to a […]
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KSNT News

TPD tracks stolen electronics to suspect’s house, 2 arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A stolen electronic item was tracked by GPS and led to two men police believe are part of an aggravated burglary Sunday morning. Sunday morning the Topeka Police Department went to the 1200 block of Southwest Pembroke after getting a call that a burglary was in progress. The homeowner reported to police […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Jackson County residents urged to be on the lookout

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to be on the lookout for a potential burglary suspect in the southern part of the county. Sheriff Tim Morse tweeted the alert at 10:31 a.m. Friday morning. Deputies are looking for a suspicious silver or gray Honda and a white Nissan that […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Tennis Association announces 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tennis Association is hosting its 5th Hall of Fame ceremony. Seven tennis greats will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Gail Johnson Johnson operated The Racket Shop in Topeka from 1951-1974. He’s a founding father of the Topeka Tennis Club, which is now known as the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

More Kansas towns dealing with risky TikTok challenge

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The El Dorado Police Department is trying to spread the word about the potential danger of shooting water beads at people. Over the weekend, El Dorado officers got multiple reports of some people in a vehicle firing water beads at citizens at random. A small child was almost hit. Some […]
EL DORADO, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy