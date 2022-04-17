ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Soaking rain and cooler Monday

WCNC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSoaking rain and much cooler...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAAL-TV

Snow showers wrap up overnight

As we've seen through the day on Wednesday, snow showers had a hard time sticking due to an overall warm scenario and ground. As temps slowly slide tonight, we may be able to see a bit more snow stick to the ground. Grassy and elevated surfaces have the best chance. Amounts will generally be only a dusting and I don't expect it to be widespread coverage across the area. Best opportunity to pick up a dusting will be north of the border and closest to the Mississippi River Valley.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds. Winds will be a factor as they...
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Breezy winds on the way back

High clouds and sunshine with increasing southwest breezes to start off our week. Monday will be our warmest day with afternoon highs in the low 90s, then high temps slide a little each day until we reach cooler 70s by Friday. There will be some very windy days to deal with again – especially Tuesday […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Rain and snow chances Tuesday and Wednesday

The two days where the weather could impact plans the most are Tuesday and Wednesday. By the time everything wraps up, we will be looking at between 1" and 1.5" of rain between the two days. Most of this is expected to fall between Tuesday morning and very early Wednesday before we transition to snow and mix conditions. A light coating of snow is expected too, with this occurring between Wednesday morning and very early Thursday morning as the system is finishing through our area. Depending on thought of road impacts, Wednesday could become an Alert Day during the morning due to the snow and also the mix later on that will cause slippery conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Threat for flooding rain and severe storms Tuesday

Tonight will be quiet and dry with increasing clouds and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the mid 50s Tuesday morning. Wind is on the increase out of the southeast, gusting up to 25 MPH tonight. All eyes are on the very heavy rain and storms that arrive Tuesday, especially...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy