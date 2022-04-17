ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Four people shot at a house party in North Las Vegas

By KTNV Staff
 1 day ago
Four people were shot at a house party in North Las Vegas on Saturday night, the city's police department announced in a press release.

Among the victims are two adults and two minors, police said. An adult female was in critical condition.

Officers said they responded to reports of shots fired in the 4900 block of Support Street (in the area of Lone Mountain Road and Simmons Street) at about 11:15 p.m.

Police arrived as a large group of people were leaving the area, they said. One of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds and was in serious condition, police said. Three other people were transported to area hospitals with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Aaliyah Gayles, a basketball player from Spring Valley High School who was a McDonald's All American this past season, was one of the victims, according to her father, Dwight Gayles.

MORE ON AALIYAH GAYLES: Spring Valley High School senior point guard chosen as McDonald's All-American

Officers believe the shooting happened as a result of an argument, they said.

As of this report, a suspect in this shooting had not been apprehended.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the shooter can call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

