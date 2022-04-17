ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatum's layup at buzzer gives Celtics 115-114 win over Nets

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum has been adamant he didn’t view the Celtics’ matchup with the Nets as a chance to prove anything opposite two of the league’s elite scorers. His finish in Game 1 said otherwise. Tatum made a layup at the buzzer on...

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
MassLive.com

Al Horford was unsung hero for Boston Celtics in Game 1 win over the Brooklyn Nets | Brian Robb

When the Celtics acquired Al Horford from the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer, no one was quite sure how much the former All-Star had left in the tank. Boston made the deal partially for financial reasons, easing their salary burden from Kemba Walker’s max deal to Horford’s more reasonable cap hit of $27.5 million. However, team sources insisted to MassLive at the time of the deal that personnel was just as big of a factor with the acquisition. Brad Stevens knew Horford fit well with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart and finding more of those players was crucial to get this team back on an upwards trajectory.
BOSTON, MA

