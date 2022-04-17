ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

Mystery of boy as young as five found dead near Indiana road as body discovered by mushroom hunters

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

INDIANA State Police are trying to identify the body of a young child who was found along a road Sunday.

The child was found by a person who told authorities they were mushroom hunting near a heavily wooded area of Washington County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ToX4_0fC2jzm300
The body of a young boy was found along a road Sunday, police are trying to identify him Credit: Getty

The child was found around 7:30om and the person immediately called authorities. Washington County deputies responded before ISP was called to investigate.

The boy child is described as a young, Black male between the aged of five and eight years old. He is about four feet tall with a slim build and short haircut.

It's believed by investigators the boy died sometime within the last week. However, a time or cause of death has not been released due to a pending autopsy.

Anyone with information that could help identify the child is being urged to call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.

More to follow...

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 2

Kim Kiser
1d ago

This is so sad and unbelievable how could anyone do this to a child. I Pray they fine out his identity and return him to his family. I also Pray that they find out who done this to this child, and persecute them to the fullest extent of the law….

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IN
Washington County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom Hunting#Indiana State Police#Isp#The Indiana State Police#Sun Online#Www Facebook Com Thesunus#Twitter#Theussun#Thesunus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The US Sun

Mystery as soccer player found dead in a hotel room with dad’s business partner after ‘tragic accident’

A FORMER college soccer player and his dad's business partner were found dead in a hotel room as police launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths. Sheldon van Deventer, a co-owner of Erie Sports Park league, and Declan Bingham - an ex-Gannon University soccer player and son of Deventer's business partner - were found dead Saturday morning in a Chicago hotel room.
CHICAGO, IL
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
ANIMALS
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana teen loses control, crashes Mustang during police pursuit

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Carmel teenager is facing several felony charges after leading police on a chase with a minor in the car. Indiana State Police say Stephan Flood, 18, sped off in a 2005 Mustang after being pulled over on Sagamore Parkway near Lafayette, Indiana. According to police, Flood tried to turn […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
394K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy