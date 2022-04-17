ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mike Trout Leaves Game After Pitch Hits Hand; X-Rays Negative

RealGM
 2 days ago

Angels star Mike Trout was pulled from Los Angeles' game Sunday...

baseball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: The X-Ray Results Are In For Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels fans can breathe a little easier. Mike Trout was hit in the hand by a pitch during Sunday afternoon’s game. The Angels star outfielder had to leave the game, appearing to be in significant pain. It didn’t look good. Thankfully, though, the X-ray results are...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to unfortunate Mike Trout update

While Mike Trout has been considered the best player in baseball for the last decade, the Los Angeles Angels star has also been dealing with injuries more and more in recent seasons. So when he left Sunday’s game after getting hit in the hand during an at-bat, it was cause for concern amongst many Angels fans and the rest of the Major League Baseball world.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Star, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Patton
Person
Mike Trout
ClutchPoints

Angels reveal x-ray results for Mike Trout after HBP

On Easter Sunday, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning on the hand. Texas Rangers starter Spencer Patton drilled Trout with an 81 mile per hour slider on the hand and wrist area of his left hand. The future member of the Baseball Hall of Fame immediately showed signs of pain and was forced to leave the game.
ANAHEIM, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant After Playing Against Him For The Last Time: “Kobe Is The Star Of The Future… If He Maintains A Certain Mental Approach, He Can Become A Great Professional Basketball Player.”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
NBA
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar starting in centerfield Monday

The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#X Rays
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia returns to Toronto lineup Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Tapia is replacing Cavan Biggio in right field and batting eighth. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Blue Jays have an implied total of 4.0...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
9NEWS

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with what appeared to be a cut near the middle finger of his pitching hand, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Phillies' Johan Camargo sitting Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Johan Camargo as a starter for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Camargo will ride the pine for Monday's game while Alec Bohm rejoins the starters at third base and bats sixth. Camargo is projected to make 106 more plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phillies leave Simon Muzziotti off Monday lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Simon Muzziotti as a starter for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muzziotti will take a seat Monday while the Phillies go with Matt Vierling, who will bat ninth, in centerfield. Our models project the rookie for 38 more plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy