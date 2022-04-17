Mike Trout Leaves Game After Pitch Hits Hand; X-Rays Negative

Los Angeles Angels fans can breathe a little easier. Mike Trout was hit in the hand by a pitch during Sunday afternoon’s game. The Angels star outfielder had to leave the game, appearing to be in significant pain. It didn’t look good. Thankfully, though, the X-ray results are...
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
While Mike Trout has been considered the best player in baseball for the last decade, the Los Angeles Angels star has also been dealing with injuries more and more in recent seasons. So when he left Sunday’s game after getting hit in the hand during an at-bat, it was cause for concern amongst many Angels fans and the rest of the Major League Baseball world.
The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
On Easter Sunday, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning on the hand. Texas Rangers starter Spencer Patton drilled Trout with an 81 mile per hour slider on the hand and wrist area of his left hand. The future member of the Baseball Hall of Fame immediately showed signs of pain and was forced to leave the game.
Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
The Chicago Bulls fell short in their playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, losing by a score of 93-86. Though they were able to keep it close with the Bucks for much of the game, the Bulls were outplayed in the final minutes of the contest, and the Bucks managed to pull away.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Trout left the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday after being hit in his left hand by a pitch, but the team said X-rays were negative and the three-time AL MVP is day to day. Trout was struck...
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Tapia is replacing Cavan Biggio in right field and batting eighth. Per our MLB Heat Map, the Blue Jays have an implied total of 4.0...
DENVER — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with what appeared to be a cut near the middle finger of his pitching hand, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night.
The Savannah Bananas, a summer league baseball team that is comprised of collegiate players, has a knack for having fun promotions both on and off the field and always has fans on the edge of their seats. Saturday's game proved to be no different as former Major League Baseball pitcher Jake Peavy took the mound.
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Johan Camargo as a starter for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Camargo will ride the pine for Monday's game while Alec Bohm rejoins the starters at third base and bats sixth. Camargo is projected to make 106 more plate appearances this season, with...
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Simon Muzziotti as a starter for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muzziotti will take a seat Monday while the Phillies go with Matt Vierling, who will bat ninth, in centerfield. Our models project the rookie for 38 more plate appearances this season, with...
Comments / 0