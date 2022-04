As we've seen through the day on Wednesday, snow showers had a hard time sticking due to an overall warm scenario and ground. As temps slowly slide tonight, we may be able to see a bit more snow stick to the ground. Grassy and elevated surfaces have the best chance. Amounts will generally be only a dusting and I don't expect it to be widespread coverage across the area. Best opportunity to pick up a dusting will be north of the border and closest to the Mississippi River Valley.

