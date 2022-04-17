Pedestrian killed in hit and run near East Wenatchee

(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Washington State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run near East Wenatchee on Sunday afternoon.

According to WSP, a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 28 approaching South Tyee Avenue.

The car hit a pedestrian in the eastbound lane and left the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle, a gray 2003 BMW, became disabled and was located about 50 minutes later on Northwest Cascade Avenue just south of SR 2.

The driver is wanted on a charge of felony hit and run.

