Pedestrian killed in hit and run near East Wenatchee
Washington State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run near East Wenatchee on Sunday afternoon.
According to WSP, a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 28 approaching South Tyee Avenue.
The car hit a pedestrian in the eastbound lane and left the scene.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle, a gray 2003 BMW, became disabled and was located about 50 minutes later on Northwest Cascade Avenue just south of SR 2.
The driver is wanted on a charge of felony hit and run.
