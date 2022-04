Holidaymakers are being encouraged to wear face masks during Easter breaks to avoid a resurgence in Covid cases. Cornwall Council has asked tourists to use face coverings and maintain social distancing due to the high number of Covid cases in the county.Between 8 April and 14 April, there were 2,355 confirmed cases across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, a decrease from the previous seven days. UK cases overall are also falling, with roughly 19,950 new infections recorded on 13 April. The council wants visitors to remain vigilant after the government lifted all official restrictions in February.In a Facebook post,...

