ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Jailed man now faces charges in teen’s July death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a teenager whose body was found at a Georgia park.

Austin Ford, 20, of Lithonia, faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. He was charged Friday in connection with the death of 18-year-old Tori Lang, police said.

Gwinnett County authorities said her body was found early on the morning of July 28 under a tree at Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain.

Ford is jailed in Clayton County on unrelated charges. He is to be brought to Gwinnett County later, according to a release from Gwinnett police.

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
City
Lawrenceville, GA
City
Stone Mountain, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
Lithonia, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
People

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens to Woods for Flashing Gang Signs Online, Had Them Brutally Murdered

The trial began Monday for a young woman from Central Islip, N.Y., who is accused of luring five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, an admitted member of the MS-13 gang, is charged with convincing the victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into meeting up at a wooded area to smoke marijuana.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Ford
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘I Tried To Get It Stopped’: Man Says He Reported Pregnant Fiancée to Police After She Stole Guns and Fled. She’s Now Charged with Murdering Her Sister.

The fiancé of a woman charged with the murder of her sister claims he alerted authorities multiple times that his wife had fled with stolen guns. Tony Miranda told local television station WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., that he contacted Florida and New Jersey authorities to report that his fiancée, Angielly Dominguez, took off after stealing his car and five guns. He now says that a life could have been saved if law enforcement had stopped Dominguez and arrested her for theft.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shreveport Magazine

While out on a cruise with his wife, elderly man saved jet skier from drowning only to shoot him dead; won’t face charges

The 74-year-old man who reportedly rescued a drowning father while out on a cruise with his wife only to shoot him dead will not face charges, officials said. The 74-year-old shooter claims the victim become argumentative and threatened him. He said that he feared for his and his wife’s lives. The 29-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead. He is survived by his 10-year-old son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WALB 10

Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
VALDOSTA, GA
Daily Mail

Man suspected of abducting Nevada teen is seen lurking in Walmart parking lot moments before jumping into her passenger seat: New surveillance video is released nine days after 18-year-old vanished and her vehicle was dumped

New surveillance footage has been released in the case of the disappearance of an 18-year-old Nevada woman who was abducted from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month. It appears that the suspect may have been deliberately lying in wait for Naomi Irion, or at the very least knew of her routine, before her sudden disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
417K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy