Jailed man now faces charges in teen’s July death

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a teenager whose body was found at a Georgia park.

Austin Ford, 20, of Lithonia, faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. He was charged Friday in connection with the death of 18-year-old Tori Lang, police said.

Gwinnett County authorities said her body was found early on the morning of July 28 under a tree at Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain.

Ford is jailed in Clayton County on unrelated charges. He is to be brought to Gwinnett County later, according to a release from Gwinnett police.