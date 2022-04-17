ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida guard Myreon Jones set to return for extra year

By David Rosenberg
 2 days ago
On Monday, Todd Golden received the good news that Colin Castleton would be exercising his extra year of eligibility to return to Florida for another season. Six days later, Myreon Jones followed in his footsteps and decided to return for a super-senior season, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.

Jones’ return gives the Gators a veteran ball-handler in the backcourt to pair with rising sophomore Kowacie Reeves and Belmont transfer Will Richard. There’s also sophomore Elijah Kennedy and incoming freshman Denzel Aberdeen to consider in the backcourt rotation.

The thought was that Florida would need to grab a point guard from the portal after Tyree Appleby announced his decision to transfer, but Jones fills that spot in nicely. Golden can still go after someone he likes in the portal with three open roster spots, though.

Jones transferred from Penn State in 2021 and averaged 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game with the Gators as a senior. He was very streaky over the season and finished with the season shooting 35.5%. Most of Jones’ shots came from beyond the arc, which made for some exciting offense at times. His best performance came against Georgia when he made seven three-pointers en route to 23 overall.

If Jones can find some consistency, he can be a valuable piece of this Gators team. Golden’s usage of him could help Jones improve his stats and allow the younger guards to grow as the seasons unfolds.

