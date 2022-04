This week's pet is a 3 year old dog named Flap Jack. He is full of energy and ready to find a family to bring him on all the adventures possible! He can be a bit jumpy so he will need someone to help teach him some manners but he just gets so excited! He's a "happy-go-lucky" guy who loves to be around people and loves getting all the attention possible.

