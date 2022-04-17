Fire activity shuts down highways near Rye and Westcliffe

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation reports shutting down northbound lanes of CO-69 near Westcliffe and eastbound lanes of CO-165 near Rye for fire activity as of Sunday afternoon.

CO-69 is closed northbound between County Road 243 and Copper Gulch Road at Mile Point 62. The fire burning near Westcliffe is roughly 60-70 acres in size. No structures are threatened as the wind-driven blaze burns through hay fields. Several fire agencies are helping with the effort. There is no containment as of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

CO-165 is closed eastbound between Lazy Acres Road and Camp Jackson Road (2 miles west of the Rye area) at Mile Point 24. There is an alternate route that crews are directing drivers to take around the closure.

There is no estimated time of reopening for either closure as crews address fire concerns in the areas.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

