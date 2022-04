After a mostly quiet offseason and hot start to the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals have one glaring need above the rest, and this player will fill it. The St. Louis Cardinals are 4-2 early in the season and already have the look of a club that has aspirations for a deep playoff run in 2022. After making only minor to mid-level caliber moves in the offseason, the club’s patience with making a major move has rubbed many fans and experts looking at the Cardinals’ needs the wrong way.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO