HOUSTON – There was plenty of excitement leading into the Houston Astros’ home opener, and Yordan Alvarez created even more of it with his bat. The Astros’ slugger blasted two home runs to help lead the Astros over the Angels 8-3 on Monday evening, helping Houston start off their 2022 home campaign much like they did their overall 2022 season - with a win over the Angels.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO