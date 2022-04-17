ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Popular San Francisco movie theater AMC Kabuki 8 remains closed for nearly a week due to 'emergency repairs'

By Amanda Bartlett
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmjbY_0fC2bUJy00
The exterior of the AMC Kabuki in San Francisco is seen on April 17, 2022. (Amanda Bartlett/SFGATE)

LATEST April 18, 9:44 a.m. Ryan Noonan, a spokesperson for AMC, confirmed to SFGATE that an issue with the AMC Kabuki 8's emergency lighting resulted in the indefinite closure of the theater, explaining that it was "necessary to operate the building." He said it was still not immediately clear when the theater would reopen.

"We're hoping to have the issue resolved soon, but we do not have a reopening timeline yet," Noonan said via email.

April 17, 3:35 p.m. The AMC Kabuki 8 in San Francisco remains closed nearly a week after the movie theater suddenly shut down in the middle of screenings last Tuesday, citing “an issue with emergency lighting,” as the Chronicle first reported. (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another.)

“Kabuki will be closed for emergency repairs until further notice,” read multiple signs that were still taped to the locked doors of the theater on Sunday afternoon. “We’re so sorry for the inconvenience.”

A security guard inside told SFGATE he did not know how long the repairs would take or when the theater would reopen. The posted signs encouraged patrons to check AMC’s website for updates on the situation, where a message highlighted in red confirmed there were no changes on the temporary closure.

A spokesperson for AMC did not immediately respond to SFGATE’s request for comment Sunday, but a representative for the theater chain told the Chronicle last week “a generator that powers the emergency lighting failed” and they “weren’t comfortable operating the building” without it for safety reasons. The theater plans to repair the generator but is also exploring some temporary solutions, the representative continued. They did not specify what time of day the incident occurred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JcDQy_0fC2bUJy00
Signs confirming the indefinite closure of the AMC Kabuki in San Francisco on April 17, 2022. (Amanda Bartlett/SFGATE)

The closure disrupted what would have been the opening weekend of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” as well as ongoing screenings of “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Batman,” “Ambulance” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

The Japantown movie theater originally opened in 1960 as a dinner theater where kabuki performances were held. The venue was later purchased by AMC and over the years, it also hosted events for San Francisco’s Cherry Blossom Festival, the San Francisco Opera, and a number of film festivals including the San Francisco International Film Festival and CAAMFEST. The space was acquired by Robert Redford’s Sundance Cinemas in 2006 and operated under that name until 2017, after Sundance Cinemas was obtained by Carmike Cinemas, which was subsequently purchased by AMC again that year.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

California’s largest recurring street food festival is back. Every Friday, 25+ food trucks will roll into Fort Mason’s parking lot, surrounded by live bands, a full bar and a brand-new wine garden. Grub on ramen noodles from SipNSlurp, get an extra napkin as you tackle a Hawaiian tater tot explosion from the Hula Truck or munch on a crispy birria taco from El Fuego. Later in the season, get ready for new monthly theme nights and the return of promotions like Fido and Family Fridays. Every Friday, 5–10 p.m., April 1 through Nov. 11, Fort Mason Center parking lot, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F. No cover. offthegrid.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Movie Theater#San Francisco#Dinner Theater#Movies#Amc Kabuki#Sfgate#The Amc Kabuki 8#Hearst
CBS San Francisco

4 Arrested In Film Crew Armed Robbery At San Francisco Twin Peaks, Oakland Robberies

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been arrested for a string of robberies throughout the Bay Area including one targeting a Canadian film crew on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Deleon Miller, Torrion King and Teddy Williams have been charged with four counts of felony second-degree robbery that occurred in both San Francisco and Alameda counties on March 25 and March 28. King and Miller face additional gun charges as convicted felons. King was on parole at the time of his arrest and Miller was on felony probation. (Clockwise from upper left) Deleon Miller, Teddy Williams,...
OAKLAND, CA
Secret LA

This Mysterious Statue Popped Up On Runyon Canyon

A controversial statue popped up on Runyon Canyon this past Sunday morning and has left many Angelenos confused. Runyon Canyon is a popular trail in Los Angeles, especially during the weekends. It’s a typical spot for views and hikes—but many Angelenos were met with surprise when they happened upon a random statue of Jesus Christ and the Devil conjoined at the hip, while one of them holds a chalice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Japantown mochi shop closing after 115 years

SAN FRANCISCO - One of the oldest businesses in San Francisco's Japantown announced they are closing up shop. Benkyodo Company announced their final day will be Thursday, March 31. The sweet shop has been open for 115 years and is a family-owned and operated business. ALSO: ‘French Laundry’ restaurant founder...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy