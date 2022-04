SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police report that a man who was reported missing Tuesday has been in contact with his family and he is safe. Police say both family and police had been searching for 24-year-old Jimmy "Tyler" Ridgeway of Pinecone Drive. Police said Ridgeway was leaving his job around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the last time anyone saw him. Police said he was supposed to walk a short distance to get a ride from a family member but never arrived.

SUMTER, SC ・ 26 DAYS AGO