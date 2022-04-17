ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx family asks for help to find family member missing since April 9

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
A family the Bronx is desperately searching for Sergio Benjamin Marte who went missing from his mother’s home on Crotona Avenue.

Marte’s sister, Eileen De Leon, tells News 12 that he left suddenly without his glasses, which she says he can’t live without.

De Leon says on the morning of April 9, Marte was at their mother’s home with her for two days. He told her he was going home and would come back in a couple of days.

Instead, Marte showed up a few hours later. De Leon says her brother was shaking when he asked for $50 and said he didn’t want anyone to go outside with him for fear they would get hurt.

According to De Leon, Marte was diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia disorder. Marte’s sister says she just wants her brother to come home.

"Out of all of my siblings, he was always there,” says De Leon. “To know that I can't see him and he walked out, I didn't think it would be the last time."

Marte’s family is asking anyone with information to contact the authorities so he can be safely return home.

Comments / 4

News 12

News 12

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

