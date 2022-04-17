ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Easter Sunday shooting at New Iberia store leaves one in hospital

By Seth Linscombe, Rodricka Taylor
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) – A shooting Sunday morning at a New Iberia store leaves one hospitalized.

According to New Iberia Police, a shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. inside of a store at the corner of South Hopkins St. and Field St. The victim had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local area hospital where he is in critical condition.

The shooting is still under investigation. There are no suspects but if you have any information, you are asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

pretty brown eyes
1d ago

These youngsters are out of control, it's so sad ,how they don't think thier lives matter. This is why, I refuse to go, to any outside function. Most the fevistals ,ate being ruined by gun shooting. The innocent by standers are being shot also

