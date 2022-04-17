ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

Many worshipers celebrate Easter in-person for the first time in two years

 1 day ago
From Buckhead to Stone Mountain and Rome to the Middle East, worshippers celebrated the Easter holiday worldwide, and many of those services happened right in metro Atlanta.

Thousands of people filled the sanctuary at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia for Resurrection Sunday. Sunday was the first time New Birth held service indoors in two years since the pandemic started.

Pastor Jamal Bryant told Channel 2 this was a long time coming.

“It’s absolutely amazing, almost magical. The spirit of people who are returning back to church, for the first time in two years. It really gives me great delight. People have been living in fear because of the pandemic, but today the modeled that faith is strong than the fear,” he said.

People also gathered on top of Stone Mountain for the Easter sunrise service, a service that had also been put on hold because of the pandemic.

Sandra Ritter said she wouldn’t miss this for the world.

“The sunrise was awesome. I was praying to God that it wouldn’t rain today, because all week it’s been saying it’s going to rain and God is good. God is good. He’s risen, he’s alive,” Ritter said.

That’s the same message worshippers celebrated at Cathedral of Christ the King on Peachtree in Atlanta. Many said they have been waiting for the chance to worship inside the cathedral again and there’s no better day to do that than on Easter Sunday.

