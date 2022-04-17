ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gipson gets homer hat trick, Gillespie shuts out Jersey, Alton

By Greg Shashack
 1 day ago
Gillespie's Emma Gipson fires to the plate against a Jersey hitter in the first of the Miners' two victories Saturday in a three-team cluster Saturday at Alton High in Godfrey. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

GODFREY – The power pitching from Emma Gipson has carried Gillespie Miners softball to a 14-2 record.

“She always wants the ball,” Miners coach Michelle Smith said.

Gipson wanted the bat Saturday in the second of two games at Alton High. With Gipson slugging a two-run homer in each of the short game’s first three innings, Gillespie swept the cluster by routing the Alton Redbirds 12-0 in four innings after defeating the Jersey Panthers 4-0.

Gipson’s three homers and six RBI capped a big day in a big season for the sophomore, who is hitting .558 with 32 RBI and six home runs. Gipson also earned the win in both games that saw her give six hits with no walks and 19 strikeouts in 11 shutout innings.

“Emma’s a good kid that’s always going to give us 110 percent,” Smith said of Gipson, who has 155 strikeouts and 30 walks in 85 1/3 innings.

Jersey split the day, beating Alton 8-3 in the first of the day’s three games. The Panthers got home runs from Kari Krueger and Caroline Gibson, with Krueger and Bria Tuttle both driving in three runs and Gibson getting two RBI. Kendal Davis and Karli Talley had two hits apiece in the Jersey win, with Taylor Stelbrink pitching a complete game.

“We started to get in rhythm with our bats,” Jersey coach Chelsey Crnokrak said. “Wish we could have carried that into our second game.”

Gipson was a rhythm buster for the Panthers, who gifted the Miners two runs in the first with two runs scoring after two errors started the inning. The 2-0 deficit was too much for Jersey to overcome against Gillespie’s ace.

“It kind of crushes your soul a little bit,” Crnokrak said of making the back-to-back errors that turned into runs. “I was happy with how we picked it up after that. But, you can’t beat anyone with zeros. … This was not what we wanted today.”

Ashlyn Brown took the loss for the Panthers, surrendering four runs (two earned) on six hits, no walks and two strikeouts. Megan Rife went 3-for-3 for the Miners, took that early 2-0 lead into the sixth.

“Two still makes me nervous,” Smith said of a two-run lead. “I’d like four or five and I’m a little less anxious. But getting those first couple runs always brings a little relief.”

Gillespie got to four in the sixth inning when Wrigley Releford delivered a two-out, two-run single to double the Miners’ lead to 4-0.

“She’s really been hitting the ball well lately, a lot of balls hit hard at people,” Smith said of Releford. “She’s doing a good job making adjustments as a sophomore, doing what we ask of her. I’m happy to see her start breaking through.”

The host Redbirds saw their record dip to 1-9 with a winless cluster. Grace Presley took the loss against Jersey. Presley, Alton’s No. 1 pitcher, did not come back against Gillespie, and the Redbirds went down in four innings. Alaina Laslie had both of the Miners’ hits off Gipson.

The Miners lit up Alton for six home runs, with Releford, Regan Bussmann and Delaney Taylor going deep along with Gipson’s homer hat trick. Rife and Isabella Segarra both had two hits, with Releford and Taylor driving in two runs.

“The bottom of the lineup is starting to produce as well, so that’s nice to see,” Smith said. “We’re just preaching, moving baserunners is what we’ve been talking about a lot. Getting on and not leaving runners stranded.”

