Chicago Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki has had no trouble at all adapting to MLB pitching, as he’s cruising out the gates since making the move over from Japan. His tremendous play has been rewarded already, as the 28-year-old has taken home an MLB accolade just two weeks into his big-league career. MLB announced Monday that Suzuki had been named National League Player of the Week as a reward for his prolific play for the Cubs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO