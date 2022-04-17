ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum game winner: Celtics steal show from Kyrie Irving, Nets

By Mark Powell
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Celtics defeated the Nets at the buzzer in Game 1. A Jayson Tatum game winner stole the show. Marcus Smart made the play, of course, as he very well could’ve taken a final shot himself while surrounded by Nets defenders. Instead, Smart made…the smart play (forgive the...

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
