Illinois State

ILGOP ‘not the party of Trump,’ top Senate Republican says

By Mark Maxwell
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwKXF_0fC2YRmA00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods) joined Capitol Connection to recap the 2022 Spring legislative session, and discussed his party’s push to win more seats in the Illinois Senate.

