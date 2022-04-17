ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

‘Armed and dangerous’ felons escape Virginia mental institution

By Tannock Blair, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. ( WRIC ) – Virginia State Police are looking for a pair of felons who escaped a Virginia mental hospital Sunday.

Eastern State Hospital in James City County requested Virginia State Police investigate and search for the two patients, 29-year-old Bryant Marcus Wilkerson and 31-year-old Austin Preston Leigh.

Left: Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, Right: Austin Preston Leigh (Photos courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Both suspects are convicted felons with outstanding warrants, police said.

Leigh has outstanding warrants for drug-related offenses in Virginia and Wilkerson is wanted for felony probation violation. Both patients now have additional warrants for escaping a mental facility, taken out by the Department of Behavioral Health and Development.

Wilkerson is considered armed and dangerous, according to Virginia State Police.

Anyone that has information on either Leigh or Wilkerson, or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

