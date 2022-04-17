New lane closings on I-280 this week, and ramp closings on I-75 at Ohio Turnpike

Concrete pavement repairs on I-280 south of Brown Road in Oregon are scheduled to start Tuesday and continue into early May, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.

The repair project will also include State Rt. 420 between I-280 and U.S. 20 and the southbound I-280 entrance from Wheeling Street at the Navarre Avenue interchange.

Varying lane closings will affect I-280 and Route 420 throughout the project. The Wheeling entrance will be closed from 7 p.m. on April 29 until 7 a.m. on May 2, and during that time the southbound I-280 right lane will be closed just south of Wheeling.

Ramp traffic will be detoured north on I-280 to Front Street in East Toledo, then back south. Motorists should consider using the Woodville Road entrance instead.

The same ODOT contract also includes pavement repairs at I-75’s Ohio Turnpike interchange. The northbound I-75 exit to the turnpike and the State Rt. 795 ramp to I-75 both will be closed Monday through Friday this week, while the turnpike’s ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed next week.

Detours will send traffic to the next interchange in the other direction on I-75, then back. Another option for this week’s closings will be to take Lime City Road north from Route 795 to Buck Road, then take Buck east to I-75. That may be shorter for some drivers depending on where they’re coming from.

A project from last year on I-75 in North Toledo that wasn’t quite finished is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

Lane closings are planned nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Ottawa River and Alexis roads for preparations and then paving of the roadway’s final surface layer.

Expect delays in that area, especially during the evenings.

And on Monday night only, the Central Avenue entrance to northbound I-475/U.S. 23 in Sylvania Township will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. for pavement repair. Ramp traffic will be detoured to the Dorr Street interchange, and northbound I-475 will have a lane closing in the area.

****

Gasoline prices rarely come down as fast as they go up, but during the past couple of weeks they have fallen rapidly in the Toledo area after spiking sharply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It is during a declining-price market that retailers tend to get their highest profit margins on gasoline and, conversely, that consumers stand to save the most by price shopping. This is evident in the huge spread that develops between the lowest and highest prices in the market.

Subscribe to The Blade

On Wednesday evening, for example, there was a spread of 64 cents per gallon between the cheapest Kroger station in Toledo and the most expensive, with the lowest price posted at the store near Alexis and Laskey roads and the highest at Glendale and Detroit avenues. By Friday morning, the latter store’s gas prices had fallen by 33 cents per gallon, but still was higher than at many other Kroger locations.

As of early Sunday afternoon, local prices for regular reported to the spotting website Gasbuddy.com ranged from $3.479 per gallon at two membership stores to $4.199 at a Shell station in Whitehouse. When prices were shooting above the $4 per gallon mark last month for the first time locally since 2011, by contrast, the metro area’s highest and lowest prices for regular grade were only about 20 cents apart.

Toledo’s price average at 2 p.m. Sunday was 30 cents per gallon lower than the national average. Local prices could bounce higher at any time as the local market’s dominant players seek to stanch retail losses they typically incur at the bottom of a price cycle. But as long as prices continue to fall, it definitely will pay to shop around.

****

I-75: Reduced to two lanes each way between Wales Road in Northwood and Dorr Street in Toledo for reconstruction and widening. All ramps at the Anthony Wayne Trail (State Rt. 25) interchange are closed except for the southbound exit to the outbound Trail. Ramp detours, some quite long, are posted and additional closings are possible at night and on weekends. The Trail is reduced to one lane outbound between Lafayette and City Park, while short-term lane closings may occur in that area inbound and overnight detours are also possible. Reconstruction of the lower section of the southbound I-75 exit to Indiana Avenue and Washington Street is now scheduled to start next week.

I-75: Northbound entrance from State Rt. 795 closed Monday through Friday for pavement repair. Detour via southbound I-75 to the U.S. 20/23 interchange or use Lime City or Glenwood roads to Buck Road and its entrance.

I-75: Lane closings, Ottawa River to State Rt. 184, for paving starting Tuesday.

I-280/State Rt. 420: Varying lane closings start Tuesday between Brown Road and U.S. 20 for concrete pavement repair.

Ohio Turnpike (I-80/90): Lane closings this week between the Fremont (State Rt. 53) and Bellevue (State Rt. 4) interchanges. Lane shifts or closings are also possible near the new Swanton toll plaza.

State Rt. 2: Closed for bridge replacement between Teachout and Donovan roads in Jerusalem Township until mid-May. Detour via I-280 and State Rts. 51 and 579. Lane closings for resurfacing between Camp Perry/State Rt. 358 and the easterly junction with State Rt. 53.

State Rt. 25 (Anthony Wayne Trail): Just one lane open in either direction during reconstruction just south of Glendale and just north of Detroit Avenue. Two of three lanes are open between those zones.

State Rt. 25: Closed to through traffic between U.S. 6 and Cygnet Road for reconstruction. The specific piece of highway closed between those junctions will vary as work progresses. Use I-75 and U.S. 6 instead.

State Rt. 184 (Alexis): Lane closings at Benore/Enterprise for bridge replacement through September. Enterprise is closed at Alexis. Lane closings at Lewis for intersection work through June.

Byrne Road: Southbound right lane closed between Airport and Arlington for multi-use path construction along that side of the roadway.