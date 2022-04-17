ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 dead, 9 injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb party shooting

By Corrine Hackathorn, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH ( WTRF ) – Pittsburgh police officers responded to an alert of multiple shots fired at an Airbnb property and found 11 people shot, including minors.

According to a news release, as responding units arrived at the scene on Suismon Street, shots were being registered in the immediate vicinity and several young people were seen running away from the area on foot and in vehicles.

The investigation showed a large party was being held at the rental property with as many as 200 people, many of them underage.

As many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some partygoers to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones. Several more shots were fired outside the home, according to a news release.

Officers located gunshot victims at or near the scene and transported them to a local hospital. Additional gunshot victims arrived at hospitals both inside and outside the city by private means.

There were 11 gunshot victims as of Sunday morning. Two of the people shot, both male juveniles, were pronounced dead at the hospital. Their names were not immediately released.

Investigators were still processing evidence Sunday at as many as eight separate crime scenes.

