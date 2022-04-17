Metro Detroit church leaders give free gas to drivers on Easter weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) – Rising gas prices have been pinching the wallets of many Metro Detroiters this year, but a group of area churches stepped up to help out this Easter weekend.

In the name of giving back to the community, several pastors from Detroit and Inkster volunteered time on Saturday morning to help people pay for gas.

A group of area churches raised about $6,000 to be able to give every driver that showed up 10 gallons of free gas at the Shell station near Southfield and Joy on Detroit’s west side.

One church volunteer told WDIV in Detroit it wasn’t just about giving gas this holiday weekend.

“It’s more than that because we’ve been called to reach out to the world,” she said.

One pastor said “we decided as Christians, we wanted to respond Christianly” in the midst of the “outrageous” prices.