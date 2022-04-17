Musk wants to buy Twitter, but the Twitter board says no; here’s the latest on the Musk-Twitter saga

Elon Musk is talking to investors to potentially partner with him on his $43bn attempt to buy Twitter, according to a report.The Tesla titan launched his stunning bid for the social media platform with a $54.20 per chase cash offer as he claimed he was the right leader to “unlock” its “extraordinary potential”.Now the South African-born entrepreneur is developing a new plan that could be announced in days, according to The New York Post.Mr Musk could team-up with Silver Lake Partners, a global private equity firm that invests in tech and which was a potential investor when he considered...
