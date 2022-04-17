ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin pilot program to give struggling residents $1,000 per month

By Nexstar Media Wire, Daniel Marin
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucqBr_0fC2YEXx00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — The city of Austin is getting ready to move on a pilot program that will give residents facing extreme hardship $1,000 per month for a year.

The guaranteed income program — similar to others around the country — is meant to help the most vulnerable in the community, such as families on the brink of eviction, and people who have recently found themselves on the street.

A total of 85 recipients will take part in the pilot, according to city documents.

The city’s Equity Office declined to give Nexstar’s KXAN further details as to how the recipients would be selected, what qualifications would need to be met and when the application process could open.

The 26 US counties where homeownership is now unaffordable: report

An office spokesperson indicated more information would be revealed when the program goes before city council at next Thursday’s regular meeting.

Austin City Council included the $1.1 million in funding for the initiative in last summer’s budget. The idea came from the city’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) task force.

“A lot of the research we did showed us that increasing police does not make the city safer,” RPS co-chair Paula X. Rojas said. “But there are many other programs that can actually prevent the need for policing. One of those is this guaranteed monthly income.”

Mayor Steve Adler, a proponent of the program, highlighted the high costs associated with treating and caring for those who find themselves on the Austin’s streets.

“It’s really expensive for our community when that happens,” Adler told KXAN. “Maybe if we can give somebody some assistance just before that happens, we can keep them in their homes.”

The initiative will compliment and expand on another guaranteed income pilot that just wrapped up in the area, this one funded through charitable groups and the California-based nonprofit UpTogether , which advocates for people in “historically undervalued communities.”

Similar pilots are underway in cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles and Chicago. Most are modeled on a 2019 program in Stockton, California.

A report on the Stockton program’s first year showed income recipients saw their financial situations stabilize, and some were able to start saving for unexpected costs. Others benefited with jobs.

“The folks who received the guaranteed income were more like to have full-time employment at the end of the year,” said Madeline Neighly with the Economic Security Project , an advocacy group that helped fund the Stockton program.

Study: Employment rose among those in free money experiment

Austin City Council member Leslie Pool was the only vote against the funding for the program last summer.

At the time, Pool indicated though she agrees with the idea of guaranteed income, she believes the federal government is better suited to handle it, something she reiterated to KXAN on Friday,

“My concerns regarding a locally-funded guaranteed income program are due to questions about how to sustain a program like this over time, since our city is looking at a very lean future in terms of providing even the most basic city services, due to state-imposed revenue caps on municipalities,” Pool said in a statement.

Some Austin residents, dealing with financial hardships of their own, expressed frustration with the plan on social media, believing the program is unfairly “giving out free money.”

“There’s going to be pushback, and I hope that people will see the benefit,” said Monica Guzman, a member of the RPS task force and the policy director for GoAustin/VamosAustin (GAVA), a coalition of community organizers.

“My message to them is think about your families,” Guzman said. “If you had a family member, brother, sister, child, and they were struggling, wouldn’t you want this kind of program available for them?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deadly logger truck accident in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a logger truck in Catawba was killed overnight after his vehicle overturned during heavy rain, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Buffalo Shoals Road near Little Mountain Road. An initial investigation revealed a […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KCRA.com

CalFresh program losing millions per month to organized crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It is the largest food program in California, dubbed an "essential hunger safety net." But KCRA 3 Investigates has learned that the program, CalFresh, is the target of organized crime — crime that is seeing people in need of benefits seeing their accounts drained of all funds.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Office#Nexstar#Austin City Council#Reimagining Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy