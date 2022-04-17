ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Report: Homeownership is now unaffordable in Travis, Williamson County

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Over the past few years, many people around the country have watched home prices in their humble hometowns quickly grow out-of-reach.

A report by MoneyGeek identified 26 U.S. counties that have made that shift since 2019. To compile its list, MoneyGeek said it looked at counties with more than 250,000 people that are seeing population growth. From there, analysts looked at how much home prices have gone up since 2019 and compared the cost of owning a home to the area’s median income.

Study: Austin 2nd most overpriced housing market in US

Counties like San Francisco County and New York County didn’t make the list because they’ve been considered “unaffordable” for longer than just a few years, a MoneyGeek analyst told Nexstar. The same goes for King County (home to Seattle) in Washington, Los Angeles County, and Santa Clara County (the heart of Silicon Valley).

In three of those counties – New York, San Francisco and Santa Clara – the median home price tops $1.1 million.

On the list of 26 counties where home ownership costs have skyrocketed more recently, you’ll notice cheaper median home prices – but these places also have lower median incomes. In Davis County, Utah, for example, the median income is $36,597. The median home price, meanwhile, is $428,765. MoneyGeek says home prices have gone up 34% the last three years in this county north of Salt Lake City.

How to protest your 2022 property appraisal in Central Texas

The counties where home ownership has grown unaffordable since 2019, according to MoneyGeek, are:

  1. Ada County, Idaho
  2. Collier County, Idaho
  3. Travis County, Texas
  4. Williamson County, Texas
  5. Washoe County, Nevada
  6. Douglas County, Colorado
  7. Davis County, Utah
  8. Larimer County, Colorado
  9. Salt Lake County, Utah
  10. Kitsap County, Washington
  11. St. Johns County, Florida
  12. Sacramento County, California
  13. Spokane County, Washington
  14. Snohomish County, Washington
  15. Merced County, California
  16. Clark County, Nevada
  17. Pierce County, Washington
  18. Sarasota County, Florida
  19. Charleston County, South Carolina
  20. Thurston County, Washington
  21. Jefferson County, Colorado
  22. Marion County, Oregon
  23. Collin County, Texas
  24. Maricopa County, Arizona
  25. Buncombe County, North Carolina
  26. Clark County, Washington

In many of these counties, the price of homes have grown far faster than incomes, making home ownership more and more out of reach for the average resident. See the median income and median home price of each county in MoneyGeek’s full report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 20

Guest
1d ago

and the sad part is the homes are being built as quickly and cheaply as possible, so they're not even worth the value. they cut corners wherever they can, and you pay the price in the long run, but you'll never know until years later and they have your money you'll never get it

Reply
3
Dawn Elkins
1d ago

I live in Williamson county, TX. My dad passed away 1 yr ago and left me enough money to pay cash for a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. I paid 400,000. The same house was worth 250,000 the year before. Taxes are 6000. I thought of selling and moving to a cheaper area. This year, the average 3 bedroom house is 500,000 according to Redfin. Williamson and Travis counties are close to Austin. These homes are ridiculously priced. Apartments for 2 bedroom are 1500 a month and up with a 3-6 month waiting list. The housing market here is horrible. I do work hard for what I have. I work in a nursing facility helping save lives. I make 14 hr. McDonald's start 15. I am going to college at the same time. My daughter works with me and lives with me and we still struggle. Groceries are outlandish. We are trying, but we both may have to take up 2 jobs and quit school just to make ends meet. You tell me how to fight this. I will be more than happy to do so

Reply(3)
3
Shakur Burton
1d ago

Unless you're looking forward to eating bugs, living in pods, and owning nothing, it's time to fight back. Now more than ever, it's time to fight back.

Reply(9)
3
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. "His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers," said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep's parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
