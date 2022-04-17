'HOLY CANNOLI': Jayson Tatum buzzer-beater vs. Nets sends social media into frenzy

Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets did not disappoint by any means.

Kyrie Irving was flipping off the fans, leading a Nets comeback only for Brooklyn to come up short courtesy of a Jayson Tatum buzzer-beating layup to give the Celtics an early 1-0 lead.

It was an instant classic NBA playoff game and the first buzzer-beater in Tatum’s career and first for the Celtics in the playoffs since Paul Pierce did it in 2010 against the Heat.

It was also an incredible sequence of events, with the Celtics getting a crucial defensive stop at the other end, electing not to call time out and Marcus Smart having the awareness to not shoot the ball and find Tatum, who caught the bal mid-spin on his way to the basket.

It was a dramatic ending that left everyone on social media in awe, with many failing to find any other words simply than “wow.”

