ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

'HOLY CANNOLI': Jayson Tatum buzzer-beater vs. Nets sends social media into frenzy

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogDI7_0fC2YCmV00

Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets did not disappoint by any means.

Kyrie Irving was flipping off the fans, leading a Nets comeback only for Brooklyn to come up short courtesy of a Jayson Tatum buzzer-beating layup to give the Celtics an early 1-0 lead.

It was an instant classic NBA playoff game and the first buzzer-beater in Tatum’s career and first for the Celtics in the playoffs since Paul Pierce did it in 2010 against the Heat.

It was also an incredible sequence of events, with the Celtics getting a crucial defensive stop at the other end, electing not to call time out and Marcus Smart having the awareness to not shoot the ball and find Tatum, who caught the bal mid-spin on his way to the basket.

It was a dramatic ending that left everyone on social media in awe, with many failing to find any other words simply than “wow.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Robert Williams’ return to Celtics vs. Nets gets bucket of cold water thrown on it

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided an update to the likelihood of big man Robert Williams returning from injury in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him. If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.”
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Steph Curry’s Daughter, Riley, Goes Viral

Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Bill Walton
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Robin Lundberg
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Marcus Smart
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Smart made incredible heads-up play on Celtics buzzer-beater

The Boston Celtics won on a dramatic buzzer-beating layup in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Sunday, and they can largely thank Marcus Smart for that. Smart made an incredibly heads-up play on the Celtics’ final possession, setting up Jayson Tatum for the game-winning layup. With Boston down one in the final seconds of the game, the ball found itself in Smart’s hands. First, the guard faked out two Nets with a pump fake, then stepped through them to get wide open with roughly two seconds left.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steve Nash dismisses Celtics fans' potential impact on Kyrie, Nets

BOSTON -- The majority of the 19,580 fans expected at TD Garden on Sunday will be focused on throwing Kyrie Irving off his game. Steve Nash apparently doesn't believe they'll have much success. When asked how he'll try to prevent the hostile Garden crowd from dictating Game 1 of the...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannoli#The Boston Celtics#Weei
NBC Sports

These floor-level angles of Tatum's Game 1 buzzer-beater are wild

To say the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets put on a show Sunday would be an understatement. The Celtics and Nets went back and forth all afternoon in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff matchup at TD Garden. The game came down to a do-or-die final possession for Boston, with Jayson Tatum playing the hero by making a spinning layup off a great Marcus Smart pass to beat the buzzer and lift the Celtics to a 115-114 win.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Inside the NBA' crew react to Boston Celtics blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1

The first-round series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs was one of the most anticipated matchups in recent postseason history, and the electric atmosphere that surrounded Game 1 immediately elevated it to an instant classic won at the buzzer with a spinning layup by All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

WATCH: Patriots well-represented courtside at TD Garden for Celtics-Nets

Support among the Boston area's professional sports franchises runs deep. As the Boston Celtics opened up their postseason run against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Easter Sunday, several figures from the local football team were courtside to show their support. In addition to New England Patriots owner Robert...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brown reveals his advice to Celtics during key moments late in Game 1 vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics were in a bit of trouble during the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. Despite leading by as many as 15 points in the third quarter, the Celtics found themselves trailing in the middle part of the fourth quarter. The Nets led 107-102 with 4:18 remaining in the game as Kyrie Irving was in the midst of scoring 19 of his 39 points in the quarter.
BOSTON, MA
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy