Boston, MA

NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving flipping off Celtics fans

By John Healy
 2 days ago

Kyrie Irving and the Celtics fans met again for Game 1 of a best-of-seven series on Sunday and things heated up rather quickly.

Late in the third quarter, Irving appeared to respond to the taunts he was hearing all game by turning toward the fans and giving them the middle finger after draining a jump shot.

It was rather shocking to see Irving respond to the fans like that in the middle of the game and many watching on social media were quick to express their feelings about Irving saluting the Boston fans.

If you think that meant the Celtics fans got to Kyrie, it appears as if it was just the opposite. Irving then went on an 8-0 run by himself in the fourth quarter to help pull the Nets ahead of the Celtics.

That only further fueled the Kyrie-Boston narrative and fans were loving it.

And to think this is only Game 1.

Related
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s poor game vs. Celtics draws strong take from Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets fell into a hole after a crushing Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday. Kyrie Irving was absolutely lethal. He went to a rocking TD Garden and dropped 39 points despite incessant boos raining down from fans in green the whole game. But the problem for the Nets in this one was a highly unusual one: Kevin Durant struggled. We cannot remember the last time we had to write that.
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Majestic Performance

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets ended up losing to the Boston Celtics yesterday in Game 1 of their first-round series. Of course, this was not Kyrie's fault at all as he managed to score 39 points all while having a truly remarkable fourth quarter that almost gave his team the win. Throughout the game, Kyrie got heckled by the Celtics crowd, however, he was able to give the energy right back to them in epic fashion.
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBC Sports

Steve Nash dismisses Celtics fans' potential impact on Kyrie, Nets

BOSTON -- The majority of the 19,580 fans expected at TD Garden on Sunday will be focused on throwing Kyrie Irving off his game. Steve Nash apparently doesn't believe they'll have much success. When asked how he'll try to prevent the hostile Garden crowd from dictating Game 1 of the...
NBC Sports

Kyrie sounds off on Celtics fans while explaining middle finger incidents

BOSTON -- While Celtics vs. Nets produced a thrilling heavyweight bout Sunday at TD Garden, there was an equally entertaining undercard: Kyrie Irving vs. the fans. Celtics fans, as expected, booed Irving mercilessly throughout Game 1 of Boston's first-round NBA playoff matchup with Brooklyn. But the former Celtics guard didn't take the jeering lying down, shooting the middle finger to fans in the front row on multiple occasions throughout the game.
NBC Sports

Did Durant get 'punked' by Celtics in Game 1? Perk shares strong take

Kevin Durant entered Sunday averaging 29.5 points over 151 playoff games. He's one of the greatest postseason performers in NBA history. But the Boston Celtics brought out a very different side of KD in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets. Boston limited Durant to 23...
FanSided

Celtics fans celebrate Marcus Smart winning Defensive Player of the Year

It looks like Marcus Smart and Boston Celtics fans have plenty to celebrate after Smart was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. While there is often a discussion surrounding the fact that defense is rarely celebrated as much as it should be in basketball, great defenders are generally recognized fairly frequently. Of course, each and every year, the NBA recognizes an elite defender who deserves to be celebrated.
NBC Sports

Tatum, Durant break down Celtics' crazy Game 1 buzzer beater

The Boston Celtics escaped Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on a crazy buzzer-beater by Jayson Tatum, but that was far from the only impressive play during that final sequence. Jaylen Brown got the ball and drove baseline, but instead of forcing the issue,...
