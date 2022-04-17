NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving flipping off Celtics fans

Kyrie Irving and the Celtics fans met again for Game 1 of a best-of-seven series on Sunday and things heated up rather quickly.

Late in the third quarter, Irving appeared to respond to the taunts he was hearing all game by turning toward the fans and giving them the middle finger after draining a jump shot.

It was rather shocking to see Irving respond to the fans like that in the middle of the game and many watching on social media were quick to express their feelings about Irving saluting the Boston fans.

If you think that meant the Celtics fans got to Kyrie, it appears as if it was just the opposite. Irving then went on an 8-0 run by himself in the fourth quarter to help pull the Nets ahead of the Celtics.

That only further fueled the Kyrie-Boston narrative and fans were loving it.

And to think this is only Game 1.

