Gamenight: Sabres lead Flyers 2-1

The back-half of a holiday weekend home-and-home set is underway in Philadelphia, as the Buffalo Sabres visit the Flyers in Wells Fargo Center after the blue and gold played comeback yesterday at KeyBank Center, 4-3.

Like yesterday, the Flyers were the team who opened the scoring. Forward Kevin Hayes scored his ninth goal of the season just 76-seconds into the contest.

Unlike yesterday, though, the Sabres answered to tie the score before their deficit could reach two. Victor Olofsson wired his 19th goal of the campaign in behind goalie Felix Sandstrom on a Buffalo powerplay.

The Sabres took the lead before first period's end when Anders Bjork netted his fifth goal of 2021-22, catching the Flyers on an ill-timed line change.

It was Bjork's first goal in over four months, dating back to December 14, 2021.

GAME SUMMARY

What's Next:

The blue and gold don't play again until Thursday, April 21 when they'll be in Newark, New Jersey visiting the Devils. Puck drop inside Prudential Center is set for 7 p.m. EST, and the pregame show with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog starts at 6 p.m. EST.