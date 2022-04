After battling depression and an abusive upbringing as a child, Bend resident Justin True says he decided at the young age of 18 that he couldn’t continue living through the traumatic events that scarred his psyche. After being tortured, burned, threatened and locked in a cage, True says he thought he had to escape from this life. The post Bend athlete overcomes life’s toughest challenges, plans longest-ever US triathlon as fundraiser appeared first on KTVZ.

BEND, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO