Kyrie Irving throws up middle finger at Celtics fans mid-game

So much for being ready to move on.

Kyrie Irving once again proved on Sunday why it’s hard to buy anything he says. He can point fingers all he wants at those who critique his past in Boston or the questionable comments he still makes, but his actions tend to play into his critics’ hands.

With the Nets trailing the Celtics late on Sunday, Jaylen Brown was defending Brooklyn’s point guard along the perimeter. Irving managed to create space and nail one of his many big shots from Game 1.

But that wasn’t enough for Irving. He had to let Celtics fans know this is still personal, throwing the middle finger up those seated along the sideline after the made basket.

And that wasn’t the only time Irving got into it with Celtics fans on Sunday.

So, for all this talk of moving on, it seems like Irving has every intention of perpetuating the situation.